Moto G04 Launched In India: Check Price, Features, Variants And More

Here is all you need to know about 'India's most affordable Android 14' smartphone launched by Motorola.
4GB RAM + 64GB Storage - Rs 6,999
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage - Rs 7,999
16.76 cm (6.6 inch) HD+ Display
16MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera
5000 mAh Battery
Unisoc T606 Processor
Operating System: Android 14
IP 52 water-repellent design
90 Hz refresh rate
Weight: 178 g
This Motorola smartphone is available in Sea Green, Concord Black, Sunrise Orange and Satin Blue colours.
This Motorola smartphone will be available on Motorola's official website, Flipkart and leading retail stores. Sale starts on February 22.
