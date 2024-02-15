Photo Credit: Motorola website

Moto G04 Launched In India: Check Price, Features, Variants And More

Here is all you need to know about 'India's most affordable Android 14' smartphone launched by Motorola.

Updated On 12:29 PM IST, 15 Feb 2024

Moto G04: Price And Variants

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage - Rs 6,999

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage - Rs 7,999

Moto G04: Key Specs And Features

  • 16.76 cm (6.6 inch) HD+ Display

  • 16MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera

  • 5000 mAh Battery

  • Unisoc T606 Processor

  • Operating System: Android 14

  • IP 52 water-repellent design

  • 90 Hz refresh rate

  • Weight: 178 g

Moto G04 5G: Colour Variants

This Motorola smartphone is available in Sea Green, Concord Black, Sunrise Orange and Satin Blue colours.

Moto G04 5G: Availability And Sale Date

This Motorola smartphone will be available on Motorola's official website, Flipkart and leading retail stores. Sale starts on February 22.

