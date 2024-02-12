Most T20I Centuries: Maxwell Equals Rohit's Record; Who Else Features In Top 5

The list features two Indian players alongside one each from Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand
India's T20I captain rose to the top of the standings just last month when he smashed an unbeaten 121 runs in the thrilling 3rd T20I against Afghanistan which saw the match go into 2nd Super over.
Australia' explosive middle-order batsman drew level with India's Rohit Sharma for most T20I hundreds when he smashed an unbeaten 120 runs against West Indies in the second T20I held on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Adelaide Oval.
SKY had briefly led the record when he smashed his 4th hundred in the 3rd T20I against South Africa in December 2023. Suryakumar had reached this milestone in just 57 innings, making him the fastest to four T20I centuries.
Pakistan's premier batsman has slammed three T20I hundreds against South Africa, England and New Zealand with the latest against the Kiwis in April 2023.
New Zealand's hard-hitting opener was the first player to smash 3 T20I hundreds, the left-handed batsman achieved this feat by making 104 off 53 balls in the third T20I match against West Indies in Jan. 2018. His other two hundreds were against India and Bangladesh.