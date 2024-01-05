List Of Top 7 Richest People In India 2024

Photo Credit: X/@gautam_adani
The surge in group stocks has again taken Adani ahead of Ambani again.
Billionaire Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to reclaim the tag of richest Indian, driven by a surge in the ports-to-power conglomerate’s shares after the Supreme Court rejected demand for a new probe into Hindenburg allegations.
Adani had a net worth of $97.6 billion as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Globally, Adani ranks 12, making him also the Asia's richest man.
Total net worth: $97 billion
Industry: Energy
Total net worth: $34.6 billion
Industry: Industrial
Total net worth: $33 billion
Industry: Technology
Total net worth: $25.7 billion
Industry: Technology
Total net worth: $24.7 billion
Industry: Commodities
Total net worth: $21.9 billion
Industry: Health Care
