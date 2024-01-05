Photo Credit: X/@gautam_adani

List Of Top 7 Richest People In India 2024

The surge in group stocks has again taken Adani ahead of Ambani again.

Updated On 02:37 PM IST, 05 Jan 2024

Billionaire Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to reclaim the tag of richest Indian, driven by a surge in the ports-to-power conglomerate’s shares after the Supreme Court rejected demand for a new probe into Hindenburg allegations.

Photo Credit: Adani Ports company website

1. Gautam Adani

Adani had a net worth of $97.6 billion as of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Globally, Adani ranks 12, making him also the Asia's richest man.

Photo Credit: X/@gautam_adani

2. Mukesh Ambani

  • Total net worth: $97 billion

  • Industry: Energy

Photo Credit: X/@mipaltan

3. Shapoor Mistry

  • Total net worth: $34.6 billion

  • Industry: Industrial

Photo Credit: shapoorjipallonji.com

4. Shiv Nadar

  • Total net worth: $33 billion

  • Industry: Technology

Photo Credit: Shiv Nadar Foundation

5. Azim Premji

  • Total net worth: $25.7 billion

  • Industry: Technology

Photo Credit: Wipro Website

6. Savitri Jindal

  • Total net worth: $24.7 billion

  • Industry: Commodities

Photo Credit: X/@SavitriJindal

7. Dilip Shanghvi

  • Total net worth: $21.9 billion

  • Industry: Health Care

Photo Credit: X/@SunPharma_Live

More Stories

PM Modi Shares Glimpses Of Snorkelling Adventure In Lakshadweep

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 4

13 Most Ordered Dishes On Zomato On New Year’s Eve 2023
Go To Homepage