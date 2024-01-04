Latest FD Rates: PNB vs Union Bank Of India vs Federal Bank vs DCB Bank

In December 2023 and from January 1, 2024, many private and public sector banks revised the interest rates on fixed deposits across various tenors, especially on deposits less than Rs 2 crore. Here are the latest fixed deposit rates of these four banks.
Effective January 1, 2024, Punjab National Bank raised its deposit rates across various tenors. For deposits less than Rs 2 crore, here are the revised rates.
General Public: Starting from 3.5% and going up to 7.25%
Senior Citizens: Starting from 4% and going up to 7.75%
Effective December 13, 2023, DCB Bank increased interest rates on select tenors for deposits below Rs 2 crore. Here are the revised interest rates
General Public: Starting from 3.75% and going up to 7.85%
Senior Citizens: Starting from 4.25% and going up to 8.6%
Effective December 27, 2023, Union Bank of India has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 25 basis points across various tenors on deposits less than Rs 2 crore.
General Public: Starting from 3% and going up to 7.25%
Senior Citizens: Starting from 3.5% and going up to 7.75%
Effective December 5, 2023, Federal Bank increased interest rates on select tenors for deposits below Rs 2 crore. Here are the revised interest rates
General Public: Starting from 3% and going up to 7.5%
Senior Citizens: Starting from 3.5% and going up to 8%
Disclaimer: All of the above information has been recorded from the websites of the respective banks. The interest rates are subject to change in the future. Please visit the official bank websites for more information on fixed deposits and interest rates. The above information does not constitute financial advice and NDTV Profit does not endorse investment in any of the FD mentioned above.