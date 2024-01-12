Lakshadweep Tourism: All About The Gorgeous Minicoy Island

Photo Credit: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
The island is about 2 metres above the mean sea level on the western side and about 3 to 4 metres on the eastern side and is 11 km long.
The Minicoy Island is the southernmost island of Lakshadweep, situated at a distance of 398 km southwest of Kochi. Here's all you need to know about the 'hidden treasure of India':
Photo Credit: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
The Minicoy Island has an area of 4.80 sq km. According to the information on the Lakshadweep's official website, this island lies near the 9 0 Channel, which is one of the busiest shipping routes and is about 130 km from the northern-most island of Maldives.
Photo Credit: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Minicoy Island is also referred to as the 'Lost Maldives.' The Lighthouse on the island is one of the oldest and was constructed in 1885. Tourists can visit the villages, tuna canning factory, the light house and go for a long drive through dense coconut groves and winding village roads.
Photo Credit: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Minicoy is set apart from the Northern group of islands by its culture. The main attraction of the island is its carefully arranged villages, known as ‘Avah’.
Photo Credit: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
The folk dances of Minicoy are ‘Lava’, Thaara’, ‘Dandi’, ‘Fuli’ and ‘Bandiya’. Colourful and elegant race boats known as ‘Jahadhoni’ are used for race, reception of dignitaries and for annual picnic to Viringili/Raggan.
Photo Credit: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
The people of Minicoy Island speak Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Maldivian. The main language spoken is Mahal, a dialect of Maldivian language. Notably, Minicoy is the only place in India where Mahal is spoken, making it a linguistic minority.
Photo Credit: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
The climate of Minicoy is similar to the climatic conditions of Kerala. March to May is the hottest period of the year. The temperature ranges from 25oC to 35oC and humidity ranges from 70 -76% for most of the year. The
Photo Credit: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)