Photo Credit: X/@IqooInd

iQOO Z9 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Here's all you need to know about the latest Z series smartphone by iQOO.

Updated On 04:17 PM IST, 12 Mar 2024

iQOO Z9 5G: Price And Variants

  • Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant

  • Rs 21,999 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant

Photo Credit: X/@IqooInd

iQOO Z9 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Display

  • Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14

  • MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform

  • 5000 mAh battery

Photo Credit: iQOO website

  • Rear Camera: 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS (main) + 2 MP (Bokeh)

  • 16MP Front Camera

  • Weight: 188 grams

  • 44W fast charging

Photo Credit: iQOO website

iQOO Z9 5G: Colour Variants

This smartphone is available in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue colour options.

Photo Credit: iQOO website

iQOO Z9 5G: Sale Date

iQOO Z9 5G will be available for an early sale on March 13 at 12:00 noon. The sale for all other users will start on March 14. The smartphone will be sold via Amazon, iQoo's website and retail outlets.

Photo Credit: iQOO website

