iQOO Z9 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Here's all you need to know about the latest Z series smartphone by iQOO.
Rs 19,999 for 8GB + 128GB storage variant
Rs 21,999 for 8GB + 256GB storage variant
6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Display
Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform
5000 mAh battery
Rear Camera: 50 MP Sony IMX882 OIS (main) + 2 MP (Bokeh)
16MP Front Camera
Weight: 188 grams
44W fast charging
This smartphone is available in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue colour options.
iQOO Z9 5G will be available for an early sale on March 13 at 12:00 noon. The sale for all other users will start on March 14. The smartphone will be sold via Amazon, iQoo's website and retail outlets.
