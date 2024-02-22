Photo Credit: shop.iqoo.com

iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Here's all you need to know about iQoo's latest premium midrange smartphone in India.

Updated On 02:51 PM IST, 22 Feb 2024

iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G: Price And Variants

  • Rs 36,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant

  • Rs 38,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant

iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • 6.78 inch 144Hz LTPO AMOLED Display

  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

  • 50MP Sony IMX920 Night vision camera

  • 5160 mAh battery

  • Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14

  • 120W Fast Charging

  • Supercomputing Chip Q1

  • 144fps Game frame Interpolation

iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G: Colour Variants

This 5G smartphone is available in Fiery Red and Conqueror Black colours.

iQOO Neo9 Pro 5G: Availability

The phone will be sold via Amazon and the iQoo e-store from Friday onwards. As per media reports, customers who have pre-booked the phone can purchase it from Thursday.

