iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More

Here's all you need to know about iQoo's latest premium midrange smartphone in India.
Rs 36,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant
Rs 38,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant
6.78 inch 144Hz LTPO AMOLED Display
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform
50MP Sony IMX920 Night vision camera
5160 mAh battery
Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14
120W Fast Charging
Supercomputing Chip Q1
144fps Game frame Interpolation
This 5G smartphone is available in Fiery Red and Conqueror Black colours.
The phone will be sold via Amazon and the iQoo e-store from Friday onwards. As per media reports, customers who have pre-booked the phone can purchase it from Thursday.
