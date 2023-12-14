iQoo 12 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Variants And Other Details

Photo Credit: X/@IqooInd
Here's all you need to know about the first smartphone in India to be equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
Rs 52,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
Rs 57,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant
Photo Credit: iqoo.com
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform
Supercomputing Chip Q1
50MP+50MP+64MP Triple Camera
144fps Game frame Interpolation
Photo Credit: iqoo.com
6K VC Four-Zone Cooling System
6.78″ 144Hz LTPO AMOLED Display
3000 Nits Peak Brightness
5000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge
Photo Credit: iqoo.com
This iQOO 5G smartphone is available in Legend And Alpha colours.
Photo Credit: iqoo.com
This 5G smartphone will be available on Amazon India starting December 13 for those who purchased a Priority pass, whereas for others it'll be available on December 14, according to NDTV Gadgets 360.
Photo Credit: Source: iQOO website