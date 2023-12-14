Photo Credit: X/@IqooInd

iQoo 12 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Variants And Other Details

Here's all you need to know about the first smartphone in India to be equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

Updated On 10:34 AM IST, 14 Dec 2023

iQOO 12 5G: Price And Variants

  • Rs 52,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

  • Rs 57,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant

Photo Credit: iqoo.com

iQOO 12 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform

  • Supercomputing Chip Q1

  • 50MP+50MP+64MP Triple Camera

  • 144fps Game frame Interpolation

Photo Credit: iqoo.com

  • 6K VC Four-Zone Cooling System

  • 6.78″ 144Hz LTPO AMOLED Display

  • 3000 Nits Peak Brightness

  • 5000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge

Photo Credit: iqoo.com

iQOO 12 5G: Colour Variants

This iQOO 5G smartphone is available in Legend And Alpha colours.

Photo Credit: iqoo.com

iQOO 12 5G: Availability

This 5G smartphone will be available on Amazon India starting December 13 for those who purchased a Priority pass, whereas for others it'll be available on December 14, according to NDTV Gadgets 360.

Photo Credit: Source: iQOO website

