Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholders Meet 2024

All you need to know from Warren Buffet's Annual Berkshire Shareholders Meet 2024

Updated On 12:08 PM IST, 05 May 2024

Echoes of Absence: Berkshire Hathaway's AGM Marks Charlie Munger's Void

The meeting is Berkshire’s first since Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s long-time business partner and right-hand man, died in November — just months shy of his 100th birthday.

Berkshire Cash Hoard Scores Another Record As Earnings Gain

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile hit yet another record as billionaire investor Warren Buffett confronted a dearth of big-ticket deals.

Buffett's Insights: U.S. Corporate Taxes Likely To Rise To Tame Deficit

US taxes are likely to rise as lawmakers look to narrow the federal deficit, Warren Buffett said, as Washington prepares for major tax negotiations next year.

Buffett's Warning: AI Scamming To Emerge As Next 'Growth Industry

Warren Buffett emphasised the potential for scams facilitated by artificial intelligence, labelling it a burgeoning industry with unparalleled growth prospects.

