Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Annual Shareholders Meet 2024

All you need to know from Warren Buffet's Annual Berkshire Shareholders Meet 2024
The meeting is Berkshire’s first since Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s long-time business partner and right-hand man, died in November — just months shy of his 100th birthday.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s cash pile hit yet another record as billionaire investor Warren Buffett confronted a dearth of big-ticket deals.
US taxes are likely to rise as lawmakers look to narrow the federal deficit, Warren Buffett said, as Washington prepares for major tax negotiations next year.
Warren Buffett emphasised the potential for scams facilitated by artificial intelligence, labelling it a burgeoning industry with unparalleled growth prospects.
