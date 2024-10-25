Investors Lose Nearly Rs 21 Lakh Crore This Week As Nifty, Sensex Fall More Than 2%

Photo Credit: Meta AI
India investors have lost Rs 20.98 lakh crore, market capitalisation data on the BSE showed.
Nifty and Sensex have fallen for a fourth consecutive week, its longest weekly fall in over 14 months, and closed at their lowest levels since August 14. The decline came amid disappointing results for some companies and as FIIs continued selling.
Broader indices have recorded a steeper weekly fall. Nifty Midcap 100 lost nearly 6% to close at lowest level since June 26 while Nifty Smallcap 250 plunged 7% to close at lowest since August 6.
All sectoral indices have ended with weekly losses. Nifty Realty, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Media lost around 7% lower while Nifty IT and Nifty Finance fell the least.
Share price of IndusInd Bank has fallen the most among Nifty stocks this week and ended 23% lower, followed by BPCL and Tata Consumer, both of them have closed the week 11% down.
