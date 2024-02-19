ICC WTC 2023-25: Top 5 Batsmen With Most Runs After IND-ENG 3rd Test

Jaiswal who scored his 2nd double-century of the series has now climbed to the top of the leading run-scorer list ahead of Australia's Usman Khwaja.

5. Mitchell Marsh

Runs: 630

Australia's all-rounder is 5th in the list of top 5 batsmen with the most runs in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Marsh has scored these runs in 8 Test matches at an average of 52.5.

4. Steve Smith

Runs: 687

Australia's new opening batsmen is 4th in the list of top 5 batsmen with the most runs in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Smith has scored these runs in 10 Test matches at an average of 40.41.

3. Zak Crawley

Runs: 706

England's opening batsman is 3rd in the list of top 5 batsmen with the most runs in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Crawley has scored these runs in 8 Test matches at an average of 47.06.

2. Usman Khawaja

Runs: 855

Australia's classy left-handed opening batsman is 2nd in the list of top 5 batsmen with the most runs in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Khawaja has scored these runs in 10 Test matches at an average of 45.

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Runs: 861

India's new test opener ranks 1st in the list of top 5 batsmen with the most runs in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Jaiswal has scored these runs in just 7 Test matches at an average of 71.75.

