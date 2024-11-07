Photo Credit: rohininilekaniphilanthropies website

India's Most Generous Women — Rohini Nilekani Tops Hurun List

Twenty-one women find their place in the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024.

Updated On 01:17 PM IST, 07 Nov 2024

1. Rohini Nilekani

The Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and Co-founder and Director of EkStep donated Rs 154 crore.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

2. Susmita Bagchi

Bagchi ranks second with a donation of Rs 90 crore. She works to enhance healthcare services in India.

Photo Credit: @Susmita4Odisha via X

3. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The founder and chairperson of Biocon Ltd. donated Rs 80 crore towards science, research, and education.

Photo Credit: @kiranshaw via X

4. Sara George Muthoot

Muthoot donated Rs 74 crore and she supports various educational initiatives through the Muthoot Group.

Photo Credit: themuthoorgroup via Instagram

5. Anu Aga & Family

She donated Rs 48 crore and is actively involved with NGOs that promote education for underprivileged children.

Photo Credit: Thermax Foundation website

6. Leena Gandhi Tewari

Donated Rs 25 crore for social development causes. She is the chairperson of USV Pvt.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

7. Ina Ashwin Dani And Family

The wife of the late Ashwin Dani, non executive director of Asian Paints Ltd., donated Rs 18 crore towards skill development.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

8. Archana Chandra

Board Member and CEO of Jai Vakeel Foundation donated Rs 11 crore toward community development.

Photo Credit: Angels of Mumbai website

9. Shabana Faizal

Founder of Faizal Shabana Foundation, she donated Rs 10 crore.

Photo Credit: Faizal Shabana Foundation website

10. Ritu Chhabria

The founder of Mukul Madhav Foundation donated Rs 9 crore.

Photo Credit: Mukul Madhav Foundation website

