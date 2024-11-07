India's Most Generous Women — Rohini Nilekani Tops Hurun List

Photo Credit: rohininilekaniphilanthropies website
Twenty-one women find their place in the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024.
The Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and Co-founder and Director of EkStep donated Rs 154 crore.
Bagchi ranks second with a donation of Rs 90 crore. She works to enhance healthcare services in India.
The founder and chairperson of Biocon Ltd. donated Rs 80 crore towards science, research, and education.
Muthoot donated Rs 74 crore and she supports various educational initiatives through the Muthoot Group.
She donated Rs 48 crore and is actively involved with NGOs that promote education for underprivileged children.
Donated Rs 25 crore for social development causes. She is the chairperson of USV Pvt.
The wife of the late Ashwin Dani, non executive director of Asian Paints Ltd., donated Rs 18 crore towards skill development.
Board Member and CEO of Jai Vakeel Foundation donated Rs 11 crore toward community development.
Founder of Faizal Shabana Foundation, she donated Rs 10 crore.
The founder of Mukul Madhav Foundation donated Rs 9 crore.
