How To Check Resourceful Automobile IPO Allotment Status

Follow the steps to check Resourceful Automobile share allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services and the BSE website.

Updated On 10:24 AM IST, 27 Aug 2024

The initial public offering (IPO) of Resourceful Automobile Limited received a fantastic response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 418 times on the final day.

Investors can check Resourceful Automobile IPO allotment status on official website of the registrar for the IPO, Cameo Corporate Services Limited and on the BSE website

Steps to check Resourceful Automobile IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services

  • Visit the Cameo Corporate Services website here

  • Select "Resourceful Automobile Limited" from the drop-down list.

  • Choose one of the options: PAN number, DP Client ID, or Application Number, and enter the respective details.

  • Fill in the captcha code as shown and Click on the "Submit" button.

  • Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

How to check Resourceful Automobile IPO allotment status on BSE website

  • Go to the BSE IPO allotment page here.

  • Select the issue type as 'Equity.'

  • Choose "Resourceful Automobile Limited" from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

  • Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

Resourceful Automobile IPO Listing Date

The shares of Resourceful Automobile Limited are set to be listed on BSE SME on Thursday, August 29.

