How To Check Orient Technologies IPO Allotment Status

Photo Credit: Unsplash
The IPO of the information technology solutions provider was met with strong demand from non-institutional investors followed by institutional investors (QIBs).
Orient Technologies IPO became the 4th most subscribed IPO of 2024 after it was subscribed 151.71 times on Friday. The IPO allotment will be finalised on Monday, August 26.
Investors who bid for the issue can check Orient Technologies' IPO allotment status on Link Intime India and the BSE website.
Visit the Link Intime India website here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Choose "Orient Technologies Limited" from the list of companies in the dropdown.
Select and enter either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
Go to the BSE website here.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Orient Technologies Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
The shares of Orient Technologies Limited are set to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 28.