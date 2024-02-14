Photo Credit: heromotocorp.com

Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India; Check Price, Variants And Other Details

The bike is co-developed with Harley-Davidson and is based on the X440.

Updated On 03:16 PM IST, 14 Feb 2024

Hero Mavrick 440: Price And Variants

The Mavrick 440 will be available in three variants:

  • Base - Rs 1,99,000

  • Mid - Rs 2,14,000

  • Top - Rs 2,24,000

All prices are ex-showroom

Photo Credit: heromotocorp.com

Hero Mavrick 440: Colour Options

This motorcycle will be available in five different colours - Arctic White, Fearless Red, Celestial Blue, Phantom Black and Enigma Black.

Photo Credit: heromotocorp.com

Hero Mavrick 440: Key Specs And Features

  • 440cc oil-cooled engine

  • 6-speed transmission

  • Digital speedometer

  • All LED lighting set-up

  • Fuel tank capacity 13.5 litres

Photo Credit: heromotocorp.com

  • Weight: 187 Kg (Alloy)

  • Ground clearance: 175 mm

  • Saddle height: 803 mm

Click here to download the Mavrick 440 brochure

Photo Credit: heromotocorp.com

Hero Mavrick 440: Bookings And Availability

Bookings for this motorcycle are open and deliveries will begin on April 15.

Photo Credit: heromotocorp.com

