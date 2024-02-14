Hero Mavrick 440 Launched In India; Check Price, Variants And Other Details

Photo Credit: heromotocorp.com
The bike is co-developed with Harley-Davidson and is based on the X440.
The Mavrick 440 will be available in three variants:
Base - Rs 1,99,000
Mid - Rs 2,14,000
Top - Rs 2,24,000
All prices are ex-showroom
Photo Credit: heromotocorp.com
This motorcycle will be available in five different colours - Arctic White, Fearless Red, Celestial Blue, Phantom Black and Enigma Black.
Photo Credit: heromotocorp.com
440cc oil-cooled engine
6-speed transmission
Digital speedometer
All LED lighting set-up
Fuel tank capacity 13.5 litres
Photo Credit: heromotocorp.com
Weight: 187 Kg (Alloy)
Ground clearance: 175 mm
Saddle height: 803 mm
Click here to download the Mavrick 440 brochure
Photo Credit: heromotocorp.com
Bookings for this motorcycle are open and deliveries will begin on April 15.
Photo Credit: heromotocorp.com