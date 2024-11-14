Photo Credit: Canva stock&nbsp;

Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Nifty 50 is trading just above break even at 0.01%  and Sensex is down 0.04%, around noon after paring their losses from the days high. 

Updated On 12:28 PM IST, 14 Nov 2024

HDFC Bank ⬆️

HDFC Bank Ltd. is the top gainer in the Nifty 50, with 1.26% gain.

RIL ⬆️

The industrial giant is the second top gainer in the Nifty 50. It was trading 1.27% higher around noon.

Eicher Motors ⬆️

Eicher Motors is the third top gainer with 8.37% gain around noon in the Nifty 50.

 Here's what brokerages have to say on the Royal Enfield maker

ITC ⬇️

ITC is the top Nifty 50 laggard, falling 2.14% so far to Rs 462.10 apiece.

 Here's how ITC fared in the second quarter

ICICI Bank ⬇️

ICICI Bank is the second top loser in the Nifty 50, as shares of the lender fell 0.84%.

Larsen & Toubro ⬇️

L&T is the third top loser, and it is down as much as 1.23%.

