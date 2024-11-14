Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Photo Credit: Canva stock
Nifty 50 is trading just above break even at 0.01% and Sensex is down 0.04%, around noon after paring their losses from the days high.
HDFC Bank Ltd. is the top gainer in the Nifty 50, with 1.26% gain.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
The industrial giant is the second top gainer in the Nifty 50. It was trading 1.27% higher around noon.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Eicher Motors is the third top gainer with 8.37% gain around noon in the Nifty 50.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
ITC is the top Nifty 50 laggard, falling 2.14% so far to Rs 462.10 apiece.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
ICICI Bank is the second top loser in the Nifty 50, as shares of the lender fell 0.84%.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
L&T is the third top loser, and it is down as much as 1.23%.
Photo Credit: Shubhayan/NDTV Profit