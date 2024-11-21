Photo Credit: Unsplash

Five Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers Today

The Nifty 50 and Sensex are off lows with 0.75% and 0.63% loss, respectively around noon. 

Updated On 12:18 PM IST, 21 Nov 2024

Power Grid Corp. ⬆️

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is the top gainer, up 1.92%.

Photo Credit: Company website 

Hindalco Industries ⬆️

Hindalco Industries Ltd. share price is up 1.34%. It's the second top gainer in the Nifty 50 index.

Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels

Axis Bank ⬆️

Axis Bank Ltd. is the third top gainer in the Nifty 50 with 1.12% up around noon.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Tata Steel ⬆️

Tata Steel Ltd. is the fourth top gainer in the index with 0.89% rise around noon.

Photo Credit: Company website

UltraTech Cement ⬆️

UltraTech Cement Ltd. share price is the fifth top gainer in the benchmark index with 0.84% gain in the Nifty 50 index.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit

 More Market News

More Stories

Chequered Flag Nov. 19: Headlines At A Glance

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Losers And Gainers

Chequered Flag Nov. 18: Headlines At A Glance
Go To Homepage