Five Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers Today

Photo Credit: Unsplash
The Nifty 50 and Sensex are off lows with 0.75% and 0.63% loss, respectively around noon.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. is the top gainer, up 1.92%.
Photo Credit: Company website
Hindalco Industries Ltd. share price is up 1.34%. It's the second top gainer in the Nifty 50 index.
Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels
Axis Bank Ltd. is the third top gainer in the Nifty 50 with 1.12% up around noon.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Tata Steel Ltd. is the fourth top gainer in the index with 0.89% rise around noon.
Photo Credit: Company website
UltraTech Cement Ltd. share price is the fifth top gainer in the benchmark index with 0.84% gain in the Nifty 50 index.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit