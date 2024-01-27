Educational Qualification Of World's Top 10 Billionaires

Photo Credit: X/@elonmusk
After graduation, world's richest man Elon Musk traveled to Stanford University to study for his Ph.D. but two days later, he dropped out.
Here is the list of the top 10 billionaires, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index alongside their educational qualification.
Education: Bachelor of Arts/Science, University of Pennsylvania.
Musk also enrolled in Stanford's PhD program in physics at the age of 24. Two days later, he dropped out.
Net Worth: $199 billion
Education: Bezos graduated from the University of Princeton. He studied electrical engineering and computer science.
Net Worth: $184 billion
Education: He graduated from the École Polytechnique in Paris with a degree in engineering.
Net Worth: $183 billion
Education: Bill Gates never finished his undergraduate degree — the billionaire dropped out of Harvard University after three semesters to start Microsoft.
Net Worth: $144 billion
Education: Dropped Out from Harvard University.
Net Worth: $142 billion
Education: He graduated from Harvard University in 1977 with bachelor's degrees in mathematics and economics. Later, he joined Stanford University’s business school but dropped out less than a year into the program.
Net Worth: $140 billion
Education: Page received a Bachelor of Science with a major in computer engineering with honors from the University of Michigan in 1995 and a Master of Science in computer science from Stanford University in 1998.
Net Worth: $137 billion
Education: Master of Science, Stanford University; Bachelor of Arts/Science, University of Maryland, College Park.
Net Worth: $129 billion
Education: After graduating from the University of Nebraska in 1949, Buffett studied economics at Columbia Business School under the legendary Benjamin Graham.
Net Worth: $128 billion
Education: Drop Out, University of Chicago; Drop Out, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Net Worth: $128 billion
