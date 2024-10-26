IDBI Capital's Top Picks For Samvat 2081

Photo Credit: Image is for representation. Debashis Kumar/Envato
Take a look at the top stocks IDBI Capital chose for Samvat 2081.
Target price: Rs 1,964 per share.
Upside: 31.95% from closing price of Oct. 24.
"APL expects margin to improve in H2FY25, driven by a better product mix, narrowing pricing gap between scrap steel products and BF steel products, and operating leverage from higher utilisation of new plants."
Photo Credit: Image is for representation. Askolds Berovskis/Envato
Target price: Rs 200 apiece.
Upside: 19.65% from closing price of Oct. 24.
Asset quality improved with Gross Non–Performing Asset at 3.9% compared to 4% in the previous quarter. This was led by lower slippages; slippage ratio stood at 1.5% compared to 1.9% in the preceding quarter, it said.
Photo Credit: City Union Bank's Facebook
Target price: Rs 1,075 per share.
Upside: 33.48% from closing price of Oct. 24.
"DLF is likely to see 7-8% growth in prices across its main markets of Gurugram, Delhi, and Chandigarh. The company also has a substantial land bank, which supports its ability to generate strong cash flow from its ongoing projects and increased pre-sales."
Photo Credit: Image is for representation/Envato
Target price: Rs 680 per share.
Upside: 43.05% from closing price of Oct. 24.
IDBI Capital expects Jupiter Wagons' earning momentum to continue because of strong order pipeline, and recent acquisition.
Photo Credit: Representative/Pexels
Target Price: Rs 2,871 apiece.
Upside: 46.41% from closing price of Oct. 24.
IDBI Capital is of the firm view that Neogen Chemicals is a compelling medium term structural growth story from an investment standpoint. They factored in 25% and 50% battery chemicals capacity utilisation in FY27 and FY28, respectively on a conservative basis.
Photo Credit: Neogen Chemicals' website
Target price: Rs 1,162 per share.
Upside: 32.04% upside from closing price of Oct. 24.
"Tata Motors expects gradual domestic demand growth supported by infrastructure investments and new product launches. Strategic initiatives, including EV innovation and potential demergers, aim to enhance market positioning, despite subdued global demand."
Photo Credit: Tata Motors