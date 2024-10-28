Photo Credit: Envato

Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, L&T — Sharekhan's Top Stocks To Buy This Diwali

These are the hottest stock picks from the brokerage for Diwali 2024.

Bharti Airtel

"The recent tariff hikes, moderation of capex intensity and improving cash flows would aid in deleveraging the balance sheet."

L&T

"We expect L&T to benefit from healthy order intake from the international segment, led by Middle East, along with pick up in domestic order inflows in second half of FY25."

Allied Blenders & Distillers

"Earnings to grow multifold with reduction of debt and focus on premiumisation in the medium to long run."

Bajaj Finserv

"Well positioned to capture the structural growth story across the financial landscape (lending, investing, and protecting) in India over the medium to long term."

Dabur India

"Revival in the rural demand with strong product portfolio and multiple strategies will help the company to post good recovery from second half of FY25."

Power Grid Corp.

"The company estimates Rs 2,07,000 crore of capex till 2032 on the conservative side. Strong capex expectations provide good earnings visibility with a chance of upside in the estimates."

Reliance Industries

"RIL's diverse renewable energy portfolio, including solar, energy storage, green hydrogen, and wind, positions it well to contribute to the global clean energy transition."

State Bank of India

"The bank has significantly improved its operating metrics and has been outperforming on some of key matrices with its private peers also. Credit growth is expected to be broad-based, driven by retail, SME, and corporate segments."

Tata Motors

"Continued improvement in JLR, PV and CV businesses, fall in net automotive debt and value unlocking in subsidiaries bodes well for consistent performance."

