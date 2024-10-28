Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, L&T — Sharekhan's Top Stocks To Buy This Diwali

Photo Credit: Envato
These are the hottest stock picks from the brokerage for Diwali 2024.
"The recent tariff hikes, moderation of capex intensity and improving cash flows would aid in deleveraging the balance sheet."
Photo Credit: Anirudh Saligrama/NDTV Profit
"We expect L&T to benefit from healthy order intake from the international segment, led by Middle East, along with pick up in domestic order inflows in second half of FY25."
Photo Credit: L&T website
"Earnings to grow multifold with reduction of debt and focus on premiumisation in the medium to long run."
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
"Well positioned to capture the structural growth story across the financial landscape (lending, investing, and protecting) in India over the medium to long term."
Photo Credit: Canva & Bajaj Finserv
"Revival in the rural demand with strong product portfolio and multiple strategies will help the company to post good recovery from second half of FY25."
Photo Credit: Dabur India/X
"The company estimates Rs 2,07,000 crore of capex till 2032 on the conservative side. Strong capex expectations provide good earnings visibility with a chance of upside in the estimates."
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
"RIL's diverse renewable energy portfolio, including solar, energy storage, green hydrogen, and wind, positions it well to contribute to the global clean energy transition."
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
"The bank has significantly improved its operating metrics and has been outperforming on some of key matrices with its private peers also. Credit growth is expected to be broad-based, driven by retail, SME, and corporate segments."
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
"Continued improvement in JLR, PV and CV businesses, fall in net automotive debt and value unlocking in subsidiaries bodes well for consistent performance."
Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit