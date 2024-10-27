Photo Credit: Freepik

Diwali Mahurat 2024 Stock Picks: Gravita India To Lupin — Here Are Top Picks By Axis Securities

Take a look at the top stocks picks by Axis Securities for Diwali 2024.

Updated On 09:25 AM IST, 27 Oct 2024

Gravita India

Target Price: Rs 3,000

Upside: 38%

"Overall, the company is anticipated to post strong Ebitda growth over the next year, supported by volume growth and an increase in Ebitda per tonne."

Photo Credit: Company Website

Arvind Smart Spaces

Target Price: Rs 1,085

Upside: 37%

"Axis Securities expect bookings to flow in from the NH47 Surat and South Ahmedabad projects, with top lines of Rs 1,100 crore and Rs 1,450 crore respectively."

Photo Credit: Company Website

Inox Wind

Target Price: Rs 270

Upside: 31%

"The company’s revenue/Ebitda to grow by 83%/90% CAGR over fiscal 2023–24 to Fiscal 2026–27."

Photo Credit: Freepik

KPIT Technologies

Target Price: Rs 2,150

Upside: 27%

"The management is confident about sustaining this momentum over the long term, supported by a robust deal pipeline."

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

HG Infra Engineering

Target Price: Rs 1,700

Upside: 27%

"The company's strategic diversification drive is expected to benefit the company significantly."

Photo Credit: Company Website

AU Small Finance Bank

Target Price: Rs 800

Upside: 25%

"The bank's margins have benefited from the integration of Fincare's microfinance portfolio post-merger, driving yield improvement."

Photo Credit: Freepik

Lupin

Target Price: Rs 2,600

Upside: 22%

"Driven by key products such as gMirabegron, gSpiriva, Albuterol and Pred Forte, along with a promising revenue boost from the recently launched Tolvaptan."

Photo Credit: Freepik

The Indian Hotels Co

Target Price: Rs 800

Upside: 22%

"The upcoming events such as the Men's T20 World Cup, Kabaddi Championships, and global summits are expected to enhance occupancies in the forthcoming cycle."

Photo Credit: Freepik

Uno Minda

Target Price: Rs 1,090

Upside: 18%

Photo Credit: Freepik

More Stories

IDBI Capital's Top Picks For Samvat 2081

Here Are Top Cities To Visit In 2025

Chequered Flag: Today's Headlines At A Glance
Go To Homepage