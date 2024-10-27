Diwali Mahurat 2024 Stock Picks: Gravita India To Lupin — Here Are Top Picks By Axis Securities

Photo Credit: Freepik
Take a look at the top stocks picks by Axis Securities for Diwali 2024.
Target Price: Rs 3,000
Upside: 38%
"Overall, the company is anticipated to post strong Ebitda growth over the next year, supported by volume growth and an increase in Ebitda per tonne."
Target Price: Rs 1,085
Upside: 37%
"Axis Securities expect bookings to flow in from the NH47 Surat and South Ahmedabad projects, with top lines of Rs 1,100 crore and Rs 1,450 crore respectively."
Target Price: Rs 270
Upside: 31%
"The company’s revenue/Ebitda to grow by 83%/90% CAGR over fiscal 2023–24 to Fiscal 2026–27."
Target Price: Rs 2,150
Upside: 27%
"The management is confident about sustaining this momentum over the long term, supported by a robust deal pipeline."
Target Price: Rs 1,700
Upside: 27%
"The company's strategic diversification drive is expected to benefit the company significantly."
Target Price: Rs 800
Upside: 25%
"The bank's margins have benefited from the integration of Fincare's microfinance portfolio post-merger, driving yield improvement."
Target Price: Rs 2,600
Upside: 22%
"Driven by key products such as gMirabegron, gSpiriva, Albuterol and Pred Forte, along with a promising revenue boost from the recently launched Tolvaptan."
Target Price: Rs 800
Upside: 22%
"The upcoming events such as the Men's T20 World Cup, Kabaddi Championships, and global summits are expected to enhance occupancies in the forthcoming cycle."
Target Price: Rs 1,090
Upside: 18%
