Aditya Birla Capital's Top Samvat 2081 Stock Picks

Here are the hottest stock picks from the brokerage for Diwali

Updated On 02:48 PM IST, 24 Oct 2024

CCL Products (India)

  • Target price: Rs 850

  • Upside: 31%

Cyient DLM

  • Target price: Rs 900

  • Upside: 30%

Federal Bank

  • Target price: Rs 240

  • Upside: 23%

JSW Energy

  • Target price: Rs 900

  • Upside: 33%

Keystone Realtors

  • Target price: Rs 950

  • Upside: 30%

Lemon Tree Hotels

  • Target price: Rs 160

  • Upside: 30%

Shriram Pistons & Rings

  • Target price: Rs 2800

  • Upside: 26%

Varun Beverages

  • Target price: Rs 750

  • Upside: 27%

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services

  • Target price: Rs 850

  • Upside: 35%

