Companies Founded Or Owned By World's Top 5 Billionaires

Find out who are world's top five billionaires and which companies have helped them generate this wealth.
Here is the list of the top 5 billionaires, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (as on Feb 2, 2024) alongside the companies owned, founded or acquired by them.
Companies: Tesla, SpaceX, X (Twitter), Neuralink, xAI (Grok)
CEO of Tesla, a manufacturer of electric cars and home solar batteries.
Chief Executive of SpaceX, a spacecraft manufacturer.
Owns social networking company X, previously known as Twitter.
Founded Neuralink Corp. an American neurotechnology company that is developing an implantable brain-computer interface.
Founded xAI, an American startup company working in the area of artificial intelligence.
Companies: LVMH
CEO of LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA), a luxury goods holding company.
Bernard Arnault controls approximately 50% of a massive conglomerate that owns over 70 of the top luxury brands in the world, including Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Dom Perignon, Moët et Chandon, and TAG Heuer.
Companies: Amazon, Whole Foods Market, Twitch, The Washington Post, Blue Origin
Founder of Amazon, the world's biggest online retailer.
Whole Foods - Amazon purchased the high-end grocery store in 2017.
Twitch which was acquired in 2014, is Amazon’s foray into live streaming.
Blue Origin founded by Bezos it is an aerospace company much like Elon's SpaceX.
Washington Post newspaper was bought by Bezos through an LLC called Nash Holdings in 2013.
Companies: Microsoft, Cascade Investments, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Microsoft was founded on April 4, 1975, by Bill Gates, although Gates resigned from the board of directors in 2020 and currently has no official role at the software giant.
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable foundation in the world.
Cascade Investments LLC, founded by Bill Gates, is the investment firm that manages Bill Gates’ diversified investment portfolio.
Companies: Meta Platforms (Facebook)
The founder of Facebook, Zuckerberg owns many companies, many of which are acquired by Facebook/Meta.
Here are the companies owned or acquired by Zuckerberg's Meta
Threads, Novi, Instagram, Onavo, WhatsApp, Oculus VR