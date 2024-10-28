Photo Credit: Envato

Chequered Flag: Today's Headlines At A Glance

Here are the top stories, including Swiggy IPO's price band and more.

Updated On 09:08 PM IST, 28 Oct 2024

Swiggy IPO Price Band Out

The company set its price band at Rs 371-390.

Photo Credit: Swiggy

 Read More

Nifty, Sensex Record Best Session In A Month

The indices snapped a five–session losing streak on Monday.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Read More

Indian Economy To Witness Growth?

Estimates state growth of 6.5-7%, as per the Finance Ministry.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Read More

Custom Levies Restructure

The announcement is expected in the upcoming budget in February.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Read More

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results

Net profit fell fell 12%, missing analysts' estimates.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Read More

Indian Oil Q2 Results

Profit slumped 93%, widely missing street expectations.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit

 Read More

InsuranceDekho-RenewBuy Merger On The Cards

This will make the combined entity worth more than Rs 8,000 crore.

Photo Credit: Oleg Magni/Envato

 Read More

Lulu Retail IPO Fully Subscribed

It's set to list on Abu Dhabi Exchange on Nov. 14.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Read More

Slice, NESFB Officially Merge

The merged entity is set to introduce a range of banking products and services.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Read More

Tata Tech To Redo Aircraft Interiors

The company has signed a pact with Air India Ltd. to redo the interiors.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Read More

More Stories

Systematix's Top Stocks To Buy This Diwali

Nirmal Bang's Top Diwali 2024 Investment Picks

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 28
Go To Homepage