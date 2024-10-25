Photo Credit: Envato

Chequered Flag: Today's Headlines At A Glance

Here are the top stories, including Nvidia overtaking Apple's mcap and more.

Updated On 10:30 PM IST, 25 Oct 2024

Nvidia Overtakes Apple 

Nvidia became the world's most valuable company as its mcap briefly touched $3.53 trillion.

Photo Credit: Will Buckner/Flickr

Investors Lose Nearly Rs 21 Lakh Crore This Week

Nifty, Sensex fell more than 2% weekly to close at their lowest levels since Aug. 14.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read More

BPCL Q2 Results Slump

The company reported a 20% fall in profit and 9% drop in revenue.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read More

BSNL ⬆️ = Jio, Airtel, Vodafone ⬇️

BSNL has ruled out telecom tariff hikes, while its rivals have not.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Read More

Shriram Finance Announces Stock Split

Shares will be split in a 1:5 ratio.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Read More

Troop Disengagement In Ladakh

Indian and Chinese troops will complete disengagement in Ladakh by Tuesday.

Photo Credit: PTI

 Read More

PMMY Loan Limit Doubles

The limit has been upped from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Photo Credit: Mudra Portal

 Read More

More Stories

Investors Lose Nearly Rs 21 Lakh Crore This Week As Nifty, Sensex Fall More Than 2%

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 25

HDFC Securities' Top Stock Picks For Samvat 2081
Go To Homepage