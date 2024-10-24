Photo Credit: Envato

Chequered Flag: Today's Headlines At A Glance

Here are the top stories, including Amitabh Bachchan's new property acquisition and more.

Updated On 11:00 PM IST, 24 Oct 2024

ITC Q2 Margin Tumbles

ITC's operating margin contracted to the lowest in nearly three years.

Photo Credit: ITC Website

IndusInd Bank Q2 Profit Slumps

The bank's net profit for the quarter fell 39% due to higher provisions.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Next Chief Justice Of India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna is set to take charge from Nov. 11.

Photo Credit: Envato

Threat To Major Companies Consumer Base

Rising living costs and stagnant wages are eroding the purchasing power of the urban middle class.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Bachchans Expand Real Estate Portfolio

They acquired property worth Rs 24.95 crore in Mulund West, Mumbai.

Photo Credit: Amitabh Bachchan/X

Centre Approves Two Railway Projects

The cabinet committee approved two projects of the Ministry of Railways for Rs 6,798 crore.

Photo Credit: Envato

Kansai Nerolac Sells MMR Land Parcel

The sale of land in Lower Parel for Rs 726 crore strengthens the company's financial portfolio.

Photo Credit: Envato

