Chequered Flag: Today's Headlines At A Glance

Here are the top stories, including Amitabh Bachchan's new property acquisition and more.
ITC's operating margin contracted to the lowest in nearly three years.
The bank's net profit for the quarter fell 39% due to higher provisions.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna is set to take charge from Nov. 11.
Rising living costs and stagnant wages are eroding the purchasing power of the urban middle class.
They acquired property worth Rs 24.95 crore in Mulund West, Mumbai.
The cabinet committee approved two projects of the Ministry of Railways for Rs 6,798 crore.
The sale of land in Lower Parel for Rs 726 crore strengthens the company's financial portfolio.
