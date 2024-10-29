Photo Credit: Pexels

Chequered Flag Oct 29: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including Maruti Suzuki's disappointing Q2 results and more.

Updated On 09:03 PM IST, 29 Oct 2024

Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results

Profit of the Swift maker fell 17.4% year-on-year to Rs 3,069 crore.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read More

Airtel MD Pushes For Tariff Hike

The opportunity to take up tariff hikes in the future is very high, said Bharti Airtel MD Gopal Vittal.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Read More

Eco Claim Guidelines May Increase Business Costs

The new guidelines will help eliminate false environmental claims in advertising.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Read More

June Quarter: Swiggy Versus Zomato

Swiggy remains meaningfully behind Zomato on all major financial metrics.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read More

Holding NTPC Shares?

If not, get some before the RHP to be eligible for NTPC Green Energy's IPO.

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels

 Read More

Instagram Faces Outage

Thousands of users are reporting problems with Instagram.

Photo Credit: Pexels

 Read More

Trump Versus Harris

Here's who the 'World's Most Accurate Economist' predicts would win.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Read More

More Stories

Stock Market Oct 29 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Prabhudas Lilladher Capital's Top Diwali 2024 Stock Picks

Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers
Go To Homepage