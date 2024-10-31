Photo Credit: Pexels

Chequered Flag Oct 31: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including Diwali's top mutual funds and more.

Updated On 08:57 PM IST, 31 Oct 2024

Bonds Face Setback In October

Foreign investors are set to net sell Indian bonds this month for the first time since April.

Benchmark Indices End Lower

However, the NSE Nifty 50 snapped a four week losing streak. Nifty was 0.56% down at 24,205.35, while Sensex ended 0.69% lower at 79,389.06.

India's Position Among Trump's Trade

A Trump victory is expected to boost earnings for corporate America.

Diwali's Best Performing Mutual Funds

Quant Large Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund, and Bandhan Small Cap Fund are among the winners.

HDB Financial Services DRHP

The company aims to raise up to Rs 12,500 crore through its IPO.

October Auto Sales Preview

October sales for automobiles is expected to be eventful as it's the peak festive period led by inventory buildup by most brands.

IPL 2025 Retention

The deadline for the IPL teams to submit their list of retained players ended today.

