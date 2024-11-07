Photo Credit: Unsplash

Chequered Flag Nov.7: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including SECI Exposes Alleged Fraud By Reliance Power and more.

Updated On 10:32 PM IST, 07 Nov 2024

Benchmark Indices End Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex snapped a two–day rally and settled over 1% lower on Thursday, tracking losses in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

SECI Exposes Alleged Fraud By Reliance Power Over Fake Bank Guarantee Email

The Solar Energy Corp. of India, in-charge of implementing the National Solar Mission—has exposed an alleged fraud of Reliance Power Ltd.

Reliance Power Blames Third Party For Fake Bank Guarantee

Reliance Power announced it will challenge SECI's decision to bar the company and its subsidiaries from bidding in future tenders for three years over fake bank guarantees.

India To Get Larger Share Of US Import Basket, Says Nilesh Shah

Donald Trump's return to the White House would usher in big changes with a shift towards a more stable, predictable geopolitical environment, said Nilesh Shah.

ED Investigates Forex Violations By Amazon, Flipkart Vendors

ED has launched an investigation into a prominent Amazon and Flipkart vendors for alleged forex violations, according to ED official told NDTV Profit.

Mark Mobius: Trump's Tariffs To Boost India

Donald Trump, if re-elected, has pledged to impose trade tariffs on imports upon returning to the White House.

Direct Tax Review To Exclude Past Investments, Notices, Searches

The finance minister's direct tax review won’t affect tax assessments on income from past investments, though new investments will be restricted.

