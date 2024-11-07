Chequered Flag Nov.7: Headlines At A Glance

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Today's top stories, including SECI Exposes Alleged Fraud By Reliance Power and more.
The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex snapped a two–day rally and settled over 1% lower on Thursday, tracking losses in ICICI Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
The Solar Energy Corp. of India, in-charge of implementing the National Solar Mission—has exposed an alleged fraud of Reliance Power Ltd.
Reliance Power announced it will challenge SECI's decision to bar the company and its subsidiaries from bidding in future tenders for three years over fake bank guarantees.
Donald Trump's return to the White House would usher in big changes with a shift towards a more stable, predictable geopolitical environment, said Nilesh Shah.
ED has launched an investigation into a prominent Amazon and Flipkart vendors for alleged forex violations, according to ED official told NDTV Profit.
Donald Trump, if re-elected, has pledged to impose trade tariffs on imports upon returning to the White House.
The finance minister's direct tax review won’t affect tax assessments on income from past investments, though new investments will be restricted.
