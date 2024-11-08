Photo Credit: Beyzanur K/Unsplash

Chequered Flag Nov. 8: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including Tata Motors Q2 results and more.

Updated On 10:44 PM IST, 08 Nov 2024

India's Forex Reserves Fall To $682.1 Billion, Lowest Since August

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to the lowest since August but remained strong.

Photo Credit: Freepik

 Read More:

Benchmark Indices End Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex erased weekly gains as global political and economic events caused volatility in the domestic markets.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read More:

SBI Cuts FY25 Deposit Growth Guidance To 10–11%

State Bank of India has cut its deposit growth guidance for the current financial year to 10–11% from its previous guidance of 12–13%

Photo Credit: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit

 Read More:

Tata Motors Q2 Performance

Tata Motors Ltd.'s earnings fell in July-September 2024 due to a decline in sales.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Read More:

Vedanta Q2 Performance

Vedanta Ltd.'s profit in the second quarter of financial year 2025 topped analysts' estimates on higher deferred tax.

Photo Credit: Vedanta Group/ X

 Read More

8th Pay Commission Demand Raised With Finance Secretary

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit/Vijay Sartape 

 Read More:

More Stories

Stock Market Nov. 8 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers

Chequered Flag Nov.7: Headlines At A Glance
Go To Homepage