Chequered Flag Nov. 8: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including Tata Motors Q2 results and more.
India's foreign exchange reserves fell to the lowest since August but remained strong.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex erased weekly gains as global political and economic events caused volatility in the domestic markets.
State Bank of India has cut its deposit growth guidance for the current financial year to 10–11% from its previous guidance of 12–13%
Tata Motors Ltd.'s earnings fell in July-September 2024 due to a decline in sales.
Vedanta Ltd.'s profit in the second quarter of financial year 2025 topped analysts' estimates on higher deferred tax.
