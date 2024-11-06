Chequered Flag Nov. 6: Headlines At A Glance

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Today's top stories, including Trump's return to White House, market rally, Tata Steel Q2 results and more.
Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the US. He will get the keys to the White House again after four years following a stunning victory against Kamala Harris.
Photo Credit: Team Trump 2024/X
The Nifty and the Sensex ended with over 1% gain with Infosys, TCS and overall technology stocks contributing to the benchmark indices' rally.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The frontline US stock market indices soared at the opening bell as Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections lifted the sentiments at the Wall Street.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The Indian rupee hit a fresh record low in the face of a resurgent US dollar. Rupee depreciated 15 paise in the day so far to 84.25 against the greenback.
Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit
Photo Credit: Unsplash
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the incoming data on economic growth is 'mixed', but the positive factors outweigh the negative ones.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
The government approved infusion of Rs 10,700 crore as equity in state-owned Food Corp. for working capital requirement this fiscal.
Photo Credit: FCI/ X
Novelis Inc, the US-based aluminium producer and subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd, reported an 18% decline in net income to $128 million in the September quarter.
Photo Credit: Freepik
Tata Steel swung back into the black with a net profit of Rs 759 crore in Q2, compared to a net loss of Rs 6,511 crore in the same quarter last year.
Photo Credit: Tata Steel