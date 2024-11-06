Photo Credit: Unsplash

Chequered Flag Nov. 6: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including Trump's return to White House, market rally, Tata Steel Q2 results and more.

Updated On 09:37 PM IST, 06 Nov 2024

Donald Trump To Be 47th US President

Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the US. He will get the keys to the White House again after four years following a stunning victory against Kamala Harris.

Photo Credit: Team Trump 2024/X

 Read More:

Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally

The Nifty and the Sensex ended with over 1% gain with Infosys, TCS and overall technology stocks contributing to the benchmark indices' rally.

Photo Credit: Freepik

 Read More:

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Rise

The frontline US stock market indices soared at the opening bell as Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections lifted the sentiments at the Wall Street.

Photo Credit: Freepik

 Read More:

Rupee Hits Record Low

The Indian rupee hit a fresh record low in the face of a resurgent US dollar. Rupee depreciated 15 paise in the day so far to 84.25 against the greenback.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit

 Read More:

Gold Price Falls

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read More:

RBI's Das Says Incoming GDP Data Mixed

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the incoming data on economic growth is 'mixed', but the positive factors outweigh the negative ones.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Read More:

FCI Gets Aid Package

The government approved infusion of Rs 10,700 crore as equity in state-owned Food Corp. for working capital requirement this fiscal.

Photo Credit: FCI/ X

 Read More:

Novelis Q2 Profit Declines

Novelis Inc, the US-based aluminium producer and subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd, reported an 18% decline in net income to $128 million in the September quarter.

Photo Credit: Freepik

 Read More

Tata Steel Swings Back To Profit

Tata Steel swung back into the black with a net profit of Rs 759 crore in Q2, compared to a net loss of Rs 6,511 crore in the same quarter last year.

Photo Credit: Tata Steel

 Read More:

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Nov. 6

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers & Losers

Chequered Flag Nov 5: Headlines At A Glance
Go To Homepage