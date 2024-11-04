Photo Credit: Unsplash

Chequered Flag Nov. 4: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including Amara Raja Q2 results.

Updated On 01:24 AM IST, 05 Nov 2024

Benchmark Indices End Lower

India's benchmark stock indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, closed at their lowest levels in over a month on Monday.

The Nifty 50 settled 309.00 points, or 1.27%, lower at 23,995.35, and the Sensex fell 941.88 points, or 1.18%

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Rupee Ends At Record Closing Low

The Indian rupee weakened by 3 paise on Monday to close at a record low of 84.11 against the US dollar, continuing a downward trend.

Photo Credit: Radhakisan Raswe/Source: NDTV Profit.

 Read More:

SEBI Orders Suspension Of Embassy Office Parks CEO

SEBI has directed Embassy Office Parks to suspend CEO Aravind Maiya immediately due to findings from the National Financial Reporting Authority.

Photo Credit: (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

 Read More:

Swiggy Aims To Have 100 Million Consumers

Swiggy aims for 100 million users on the platform, each using it 15 times a month, as CEO Sriharsha Majety expects increased profitability in the food delivery business over the next decade.

Photo Credit: Swiggy/ YouTube

 Read More:

Amara Raja Q2 Performance

Amaron's parent company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 240.71 crore for the quarter ending Sept. 30, up 6.32% year-on-year, while revenue increased 11.55% to Rs 3,135.83 crore.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Read More:

ABB Q2 Performance

ABB India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 21% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Read More

Investors in Stocks and Crypto Prepare for US Election Volatility

Photo Credit: Envato

 Read More:

More Stories

Investors Lose Over Rs 6 Lakh Crore On Monday—Here's What Dragged The Markets.

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Chequered Flag Oct 31: Headlines At A Glance
Go To Homepage