Chequered Flag Nov. 4: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including Amara Raja Q2 results.
India's benchmark stock indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, closed at their lowest levels in over a month on Monday.
The Nifty 50 settled 309.00 points, or 1.27%, lower at 23,995.35, and the Sensex fell 941.88 points, or 1.18%
The Indian rupee weakened by 3 paise on Monday to close at a record low of 84.11 against the US dollar, continuing a downward trend.
SEBI has directed Embassy Office Parks to suspend CEO Aravind Maiya immediately due to findings from the National Financial Reporting Authority.
Swiggy aims for 100 million users on the platform, each using it 15 times a month, as CEO Sriharsha Majety expects increased profitability in the food delivery business over the next decade.
Amaron's parent company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 240.71 crore for the quarter ending Sept. 30, up 6.32% year-on-year, while revenue increased 11.55% to Rs 3,135.83 crore.
ABB India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 21% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.
