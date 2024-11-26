Chequered Flag Nov. 26: Headlines At A Glance

Axis Asset Management, Axis Mutual Fund Settle With SEBI

Axis Asset Management Company and Axis Mutual Fund Trustee have reached a settlement with the market regulator SEBI over alleged violations concerning the charging of Total Expense Ratio to Asset Management Company books. The settlement, valued at over Rs. 16 lakh, resolves the matter without the companies admitting or denying the charges.

