Chequered Flag Nov. 25: Headlines At A Glance

Zomato Launches Rs 8,500-Crore QIP, Sets Floor Price

Food delivery major Zomato Ltd. on Monday announced the opening of its qualified institutional placement issue, to raise a total sum of Rs 8,500 crore. The company has fixed the floor price for the QIP at Rs 265.91 per share, while the floor price is 2.8% lower as compared to the stock's current market price.

