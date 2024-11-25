Chequered Flag Nov. 25: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including FPIs return as net buyers of Indian equities, Zomato's QIP, HUL's Ice Cream business update, and more.
The Nifty closed 314.65 points, or 1.32%, up at 24,221.90, while the Sensex ended 992.74 points, or 1.25%, higher at 80,109.85 on Monday, marking two consecutive sessions of gains to recoup their losses on a month-on-month basis.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities after selling for 38 consecutive sessions on Monday, the second largest buying from foreign portfolio investors so far this year. While domestic institutional investors turned net sellers after being net buyers for 13 straight sessions.
Food delivery major Zomato Ltd. on Monday announced the opening of its qualified institutional placement issue, to raise a total sum of Rs 8,500 crore. The company has fixed the floor price for the QIP at Rs 265.91 per share, while the floor price is 2.8% lower as compared to the stock's current market price.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.'s board on Monday has granted in-principle approval to demerge the company’s ice cream business into an independent, publicly listed entity — a move that is aimed at maximising value for shareholders and enhancing operational focus.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India approved the initial public offerings of Kalpataru Ltd. and Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd. The regulator issued its observations on the IPO offers, which means a final clearance.
India's domestic air passenger traffic rose to 1.36 crore in October, higher by 8.08% as compared to 1.26 crore in the year-ago period, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday.
The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers is in wait-and-watch mode, even as speculations are rife on the formation of the 8th Pay Commission and the fitment factor that would be recommended by the panel.
