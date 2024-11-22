Chequered Flag Nov. 22: Headlines At A Glance

BSE Sensex Rejig: Zomato To Replace JSW Steel

Zomato Ltd. will be added to the Sensex from Dec. 23, while JSW Steel Ltd. will be removed from the index, the BSE Ltd. said on Friday while announcing its periodic rebalancing of constituents. Asia Index Pvt. carries out periodic reconstitution of BSE indices.

Photo Credit: (Photo Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)