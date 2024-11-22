Chequered Flag Nov. 22: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including SEBI updates, Zomato replacing JSW Steel in BSE rejig, X becoming India's number one news app on the Apple App Store, and more.
Zomato Ltd. will be added to the Sensex from Dec. 23, while JSW Steel Ltd. will be removed from the index, the BSE Ltd. said on Friday while announcing its periodic rebalancing of constituents. Asia Index Pvt. carries out periodic reconstitution of BSE indices.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 557.35 points or 2.39% higher at 23,907.25, and the BSE Sensex closed 1,961.32 points or 2.54% higher at 79,117.11 on Friday, marking their best session in over five months.
Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, has stepped down from PhonePe’s board. Bansal had been involved with PhonePe since its acquisition by Flipkart in 2016.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed changes to the process for appointment of specific key managerial persons of a market infrastructure institution, and cooling-off period for top executives and directors of an MII joining a competing organisation.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. said on Friday that it was unable to fund the escrow account for bond interest payment due on Dec.1, due to insufficient funds. The funds were required for the fourth semi-annual interest payment on the "7.87% MTNL Bond Series VII-B".
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday has instructed airlines to improve passenger support during flight delays to enhance convenience during disruptions. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an advisory requiring airlines to provide specific services based on the delay duration.
Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. has secured the exclusive media rights for all the Asian Cricket Council tournaments from 2024 to 2031. This includes men's, women's, U-19, and Emerging Teams Asia Cups.
Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday claimed that his social media platform X has now become the number one news app on the Apple App Store in India.
