Chequered Flag Nov. 21: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including Russia-Ukraine updates; volcanic eruption in Iceland.

Updated On 10:23 PM IST, 21 Nov 2024

Benchmark Indices Ends At A Low

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex resumed their declines on Thursday to record their lowest closing in more than five months as sentiment around the globe was weakened due to tensions in Russia-Ukraine and as investors assessed Nvidia's quarterly results. The Nifty 50 ended 168.60 points or 0.72% down at 23,349.

NSE, BSE Refute Report Of Reduction In Stocks Eligible For Margin Trading Facility

The NSE and BSE denied claims of reduced securities for margin trading after reports suggested SEBI removed 1,010 stocks from acceptable collateral for margin pledges via a circular.

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts A Second Term For BJP-Led Mahayuti

Several exit polls released on Wednesday predict a second term for the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction)-NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)-led Mahayuti alliance for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

Tata Power, Asian Development Bank Sign Pact To Finance Clean Energy Projects Worth $4.25 Billion

Tata Power Co., Asian Development Bank have signed an MoU to finance clean energy initiatives worth $4.25 billion, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Israel’s Netanyahu On War Conduct

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes, adding to pressure on the country’s leadership over the conduct of its military campaign against Hamas.

Karnataka's Nandini Milk Enters North India Market

Karnataka's Nandini enters Delhi's dairy market, challenging Amul and Mother Dairy. Aiming to double turnover to Rs 45,000 crore in five years, it leverages southern reputation and strong supply chain.

Volcanic Eruption Starts Again In Iceland’s Southwest Corner

Iceland is facing its seventh volcanic eruption in less than a year as lava is again gushing from the ground near a devastated southwestern fishing town. Lava burst to the surface just after 11 p.m. local time on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

