Chequered Flag Nov. 19: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including Russia-Ukraine updates; State Bank of India; Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended its losing streak on Tuesday, after Ukraine carried out strikes deep inside Russia with western non–nuclear missiles. The Nifty 50 ended 64.70 points higher at 23,518.50, while the Sensex ended up 239.38 points at 77,578.38.
President Vladimir Putin pushed ahead with a pledge to update Russia’s nuclear doctrine to expand the conditions for using atomic weapons, days after the US gave Ukraine limited permission for long-range missile strikes on Russian territory.
Government bonds surged along with other haven assets amid rapidly escalating tensions in Russia’s war against Ukraine.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Tuesday has proposed to increase the minimum application size for SME IPOs from Rs 1 lakh at present to Rs 2 lakh to attract informed investors.
Bank boards should ensure that the know-your-customer guidelines are followed with both precision and empathy, RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J has said, amid a rise in complaints about flouting the KYC norms.
State Bank of India has raised $500 million through the issuance of dollar bonds maturing in five years at a coupon of 5.125%, the bank said in a press release.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. saw the contribution of its CNG models to overall sales rise to the highest in October but that still lagged rivals Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd.
India's hospitality sector witnessed a 10.8% year-on-year increase in revenue per available room in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to a study conducted by real estate management firm JLL India.
Top Bollywood actors and couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently rented an upscale apartment in Mumbai's Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh, according to real estate marketplace platform Square Yards.
