Chequered Flag Nov. 18: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including State Bank of India and domestic air travel milestone
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex extended their fall for another session on Monday. The Nifty marked its longest losing streak -- eight sessions -- since Feb 28, 2023 and Sensex recorded a fourth session of decline.
The reduction in gas allocation to city gas distribution companies under the administered price mechanism, or APM is driven by a decline in output from legacy fields.
The Supreme Court has issued a final warning to 63 Moons Technologies Ltd. on Monday to settle with the 13,000 investors that were duped in a Rs 5,600-crore scam in 2013.
Nearly 46% of consumers have cut back on spending at Kirana shops as they shift to quick commerce platforms for their grocery needs, according to a report by Datum Intelligence.
Domestic air travel hit a milestone on Nov. 17, with airlines flying over 5 lakh passengers across 3,173 flights in a single day amid festive and wedding season demand.
The State Bank of India has raised Rs 10,000 crore through the issue of infrastructure bonds maturing in 15 years at a coupon of 7.23%.
Indian students became the largest group of international students in the US, with 331,602 enrollments in 2023-2024, a 23% surge. Total foreign student numbers rose 7% to over 1.1 million, setting a new pre-pandemic high.
