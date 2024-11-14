Chequered Flag Nov. 14: Headlines At A Glance

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Today's top stories, including Hero MotoCorp and HAL earnings.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex closed lower for the second consecutive week on Thursday, as corporate earnings from Indian companies continued to dampen investor sentiment.
Hero MotoCorp reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit in the second quarter, driven by a sales recovery in the rural markets.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. reported a 22% year-on-year increase in profit, reaching Rs 1,510 crore for the quarter ended September 2024.
SEBI flagged concerns over royalty payments by listed companies, citing transparency and governance issues raised by proxy firms.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed central ministry secretaries to ensure stricter compliance when hiring consultants for sensitive policy work.
Uber rolled out instant payments for drivers, enabling them to instantly cash out earnings up to four times a day.
