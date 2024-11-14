Photo Credit: Unsplash

Chequered Flag Nov. 14: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including Hero MotoCorp and HAL earnings.

Updated On 10:04 PM IST, 14 Nov 2024

Benchmark Indices End Lower

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex closed lower for the second consecutive week on Thursday, as corporate earnings from Indian companies continued to dampen investor sentiment.

Hero MotoCorp Q2 Performance

Hero MotoCorp reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit in the second quarter, driven by a sales recovery in the rural markets.

HAL Results

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. reported a 22% year-on-year increase in profit, reaching Rs 1,510 crore for the quarter ended September 2024.

Reliance Power: SECI Flags 'Fake Bank Guarantee'

SEBI Flags Concerns Over Royalty Payments by Listed Firms

SEBI flagged concerns over royalty payments by listed companies, citing transparency and governance issues raised by proxy firms.

Home Ministry Mandates Stricter Consultant Compliance For Sensitive Work

The Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed central ministry secretaries to ensure stricter compliance when hiring consultants for sensitive policy work.

Uber India Launches Instant Payments For Drivers' Cash Requests

Uber rolled out instant payments for drivers, enabling them to instantly cash out earnings up to four times a day.

