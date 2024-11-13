Chequered Flag Nov. 13: Headlines At A Glance

Photo Credit: Envato
Today's top news stories include correction in Indian stocks, Vodafone Idea quarterly earnings, and NTPC Green's IPO update.
India's benchmark gauge—NSE Nifty 50—fell over 10% from its peak levels in September to enter the so-called 'correction zone' as foreign investors continue their record selloff in domestic stocks.
Swiggy confirmed full compliance with FSSAI's shelf life requirements, pledging ongoing improvements to its safety and compliance systems.
Bitcoin surged past $90,000 for the first time amid expected impact of President-elect Donald Trump's vocal support for cryptocurrency.
NTPC Green Energy IPO will open for subscription on Nov. 19. The company has set the price band at Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share.
Onion prices are expected to further cool down in the coming days as the arrival of fresh kharif crop has begun, a senior consumer affairs ministry official said.
The top court ruled that no demolition should occur without a prior show cause notice to the concerned individual, following growing criticism of 'bulldozer justice'.
British rock band Coldplay has added a fourth concert date in India as part of their "Music of the Spheres" World Tour.
Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7,175.9 crore in the July–September period.
