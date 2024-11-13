Photo Credit: Envato

Chequered Flag Nov. 13: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top news stories include correction in Indian stocks, Vodafone Idea quarterly earnings, and NTPC Green's IPO update.

Updated On 09:41 PM IST, 13 Nov 2024

Indian Stocks Enter Correction Zone

India's benchmark gauge—NSE Nifty 50—fell over 10% from its peak levels in September to enter the so-called 'correction zone' as foreign investors continue their record selloff in domestic stocks.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Swiggy Says Compliant With FSSAI Standards

Swiggy confirmed full compliance with FSSAI's shelf life requirements, pledging ongoing improvements to its safety and compliance systems.

Photo Credit: Swiggy/ YouTube

Bitcoin Rises Above $90,000

Bitcoin surged past $90,000 for the first time amid expected impact of President-elect Donald Trump's vocal support for cryptocurrency.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NTPC Green Sets IPO Price Band

NTPC Green Energy IPO will open for subscription on Nov. 19. The company has set the price band at Rs 102 to Rs 108 per share.

Photo Credit: Envato

Onion Prices Likely To Drop

Onion prices are expected to further cool down in the coming days as the arrival of fresh kharif crop has begun, a senior consumer affairs ministry official said.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Supreme Court Raps 'Bulldozer Justice'

The top court ruled that no demolition should occur without a prior show cause notice to the concerned individual, following growing criticism of 'bulldozer justice'.

Photo Credit: PTI

Coldplay Announces Fourth India Show

British rock band Coldplay has added a fourth concert date in India as part of their "Music of the Spheres" World Tour.

Photo Credit: Coldplay/ X

Vodafone Idea Q2 Loss Widens

Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7,175.9 crore in the July–September period.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

