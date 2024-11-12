Chequered Flag Nov. 12: Headlines At A Glance

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Today's top news stories include October inflation data, Hyundai India and BSE quarterly earnings, and OPEC's oil demand outlook.
India's retail inflation reached a 14-month high of 6.21% in October, driven by high vegetable and edible oil prices.
After a slump in August, India's industrial output rebounded in September led by a surge in manufacturing and a modest pick up in mining and electricity generation. The Index of Industrial Production grew by 3.1%
India's benchmark indices declined for four sessions in a row on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 257.85 points, or 1.07% down at 23,840.35, the lowest level since June 25.
India’s food safety regulator has warned quick-commerce and e-commerce companies, along with sellers, to strictly comply with expiry date regulations or face action.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has disappointed with its maiden post-listing quarterly results as lacklustre sales weighed on key financials. The Creta maker's standalone net profit fell 16% year-on-year.
BSE logged a sequential jump of nearly 31% in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has slashed its oil demand growth forecasts for calendar year 2024 and 2025, amid the economic slowdown faced by top consumer China.
