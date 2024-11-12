Photo Credit: Unsplash

Chequered Flag Nov. 12: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top news stories include October inflation data, Hyundai India and BSE quarterly earnings, and OPEC's oil demand outlook.

Updated On 09:40 PM IST, 12 Nov 2024

Inflation Pinch In October

India's retail inflation reached a 14-month high of 6.21% in October, driven by high vegetable and edible oil prices.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read More

Industrial Output Rebounds

After a slump in August, India's industrial output rebounded in September led by a surge in manufacturing and a modest pick up in mining and electricity generation. The Index of Industrial Production grew by 3.1%

Photo Credit: Freepik

 Read More

Nifty Closes At Over 4–Month Low

India's benchmark indices declined for four sessions in a row on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 257.85 points, or 1.07% down at 23,840.35, the lowest level since June 25.

Photo Credit: NSE

 Read More

Regulator Pulls Up Quick And E-Comm Players

India’s food safety regulator has warned quick-commerce and e-commerce companies, along with sellers, to strictly comply with expiry date regulations or face action.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read More

Hyundai India Q2 Earnings Decline

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has disappointed with its maiden post-listing quarterly results as lacklustre sales weighed on key financials. The Creta maker's standalone net profit fell 16% year-on-year.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Read More

BSE Q2 Profit Jumps

BSE logged a sequential jump of nearly 31% in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Read More

OPEC Sees Less Oil Demand

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has slashed its oil demand growth forecasts for calendar year 2024 and 2025, amid the economic slowdown faced by top consumer China.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read More

More Stories

Stock Market Nov. 12 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Top 10 Restaurants In India: Avartana, Bomras Make The Cut

Chequered Flag Nov. 11: Headlines At A Glance
Go To Homepage