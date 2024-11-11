Photo Credit: Unsplash

Chequered Flag Nov. 11: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including Bitcoin's surge past $82,000, Q2 results of Britannia and ONGC, and more.

Updated On 09:36 PM IST, 11 Nov 2024

Bitcoin Soars Above $82,000

Bitcoin rallied past $82,000 for the first time, boosted by US President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of digital assets and the prospect of a US Congress featuring pro-crypto lawmakers.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

 Read More

Nifty, Sensex Little Changed

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex closed flat on Monday, with losses in Asian Paints and Reliance Industries offset by gains in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Photo Credit: Freepik

 Read More

Naresh Goyal Gets Bail

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Photo Credit: PTI

 Read More

Asian Paints Stock Falls To Over 3-Year Low

Asian Paints share price fell to the lowest level in over three years on Monday after brokerages flagged growth concern in the near term.

Photo Credit: Asian Paints

 Read More

Tax Dept Targets Bogus Claims

The Income Tax Department has issued notices to several taxpayers who have claimed disproportionate refunds, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Read More

RBI's New Norm For Foreign Inflows

RBI shared an operational framework for the reclassification of foreign portfolio investment as foreign direct investment, upon the breach of the prescribed limit imposed on FPI.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Read More

Britannia Industries Q2 Profit Dips

Britannia Industries' consolidated net profit fell 9% to Rs 531 crore, compared to consensus estimate of Rs 630 crore.

Photo Credit: Britannia Industries

 Read More

ONGC Q2 Revenue Down

ONGC's revenue fell in the quarter ended September, in the backdrop of a decrease in income across all its segments.

Photo Credit: File image

 Read More

Gold ETFs Keep Their Sheen

Investors continued to move money into gold exchange-traded funds, with inflows hitting a new record of Rs 1,962 crore in October. This was the sixth consecutive month of net inflows.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Read More

India Gets New Chief Justice 

Sanjiv Khanna is the 51st Chief Justice of India after President Murmu administered the oath of office. He will be serving for over six months as head of the judiciary.

Photo Credit: PTI

 Read More

More Stories

Stock Market Nov. 11 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Check First Look Of The New-Gen Sedan

Six Stocks In News At Noon: Top Gainers And Losers
Go To Homepage