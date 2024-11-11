Chequered Flag Nov. 11: Headlines At A Glance

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Today's top stories, including Bitcoin's surge past $82,000, Q2 results of Britannia and ONGC, and more.
Bitcoin rallied past $82,000 for the first time, boosted by US President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of digital assets and the prospect of a US Congress featuring pro-crypto lawmakers.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex closed flat on Monday, with losses in Asian Paints and Reliance Industries offset by gains in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.
Photo Credit: PTI
Asian Paints share price fell to the lowest level in over three years on Monday after brokerages flagged growth concern in the near term.
Photo Credit: Asian Paints
The Income Tax Department has issued notices to several taxpayers who have claimed disproportionate refunds, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Photo Credit: Envato
RBI shared an operational framework for the reclassification of foreign portfolio investment as foreign direct investment, upon the breach of the prescribed limit imposed on FPI.
Photo Credit: Envato
Britannia Industries' consolidated net profit fell 9% to Rs 531 crore, compared to consensus estimate of Rs 630 crore.
Photo Credit: Britannia Industries
ONGC's revenue fell in the quarter ended September, in the backdrop of a decrease in income across all its segments.
Photo Credit: File image
Investors continued to move money into gold exchange-traded funds, with inflows hitting a new record of Rs 1,962 crore in October. This was the sixth consecutive month of net inflows.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Sanjiv Khanna is the 51st Chief Justice of India after President Murmu administered the oath of office. He will be serving for over six months as head of the judiciary.
Photo Credit: PTI