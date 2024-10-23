Chequered Flag: Today's Headlines At A Glance

Photo Credit: Envato
Here are the top stories, including tax demand against Maruti Suzuki and more.
Silver also rose to a new high of Rs 1.02 lakh per kilogramme.
The Delhi High Court clarified that Revant Himatsingka, the FoodPharmer, can make factual statements in his videos but must refrain from disparaging well-known beverages like Bournvita and Tang.
The board approved the separation of the company's ice cream segment as it does not significantly contribute to profitability.
The recent DA hike for central government employees won't merge into their basic pay, according to the Department of Expenditure.
Instead, guidelines and frameworks around the use of AI will come via a safety institute that will be set up soon, said the government.
A Haryana GST Appeals Authority has upheld a tax demand of Rs 139 crore against Maruti Suzuki India, which operates two plants in the state.
The company secured the funding from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
