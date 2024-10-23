Photo Credit: Envato

Chequered Flag: Today's Headlines At A Glance

Here are the top stories, including tax demand against Maruti Suzuki and more.

Updated On 10:33 PM IST, 23 Oct 2024

Gold Hits Record High Of Rs 81,500

Silver also rose to a new high of Rs 1.02 lakh per kilogramme.

FoodPharmer Vs Bournvita

The Delhi High Court clarified that Revant Himatsingka, the FoodPharmer, can make factual statements in his videos but must refrain from disparaging well-known beverages like Bournvita and Tang.

HUL To Separate Ice Cream Business

The board approved the separation of the company's ice cream segment as it does not significantly contribute to profitability.

DA Hike

The recent DA hike for central government employees won't merge into their basic pay, according to the Department of Expenditure.

AI Regulation Off the Table

Instead, guidelines and frameworks around the use of AI will come via a safety institute that will be set up soon, said the government.

Tax Demand Against Maruti Suzuki

A Haryana GST Appeals Authority has upheld a tax demand of Rs 139 crore against Maruti Suzuki India, which operates two plants in the state.

GMR Group Secures Rs 6,300-Crore Investment

The company secured the funding from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

