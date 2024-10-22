Photo Credit: Envato

Checkered Flag: Today's Headlines At A Glance

Here are the top stories, including the government's plan to restructure RINL and more.

Updated On 09:19 PM IST, 22 Oct 2024

Investors Lose Nearly Rs 10 Lakh In Trade

Investors lost nearly Rs 10 lakh crore on Tuesday as benchmark indices hit a two-month low, driven by foreign investor selloff.

Government To Revive RINL With Restructuring Plan

The government is exploring options, including a potential stake sale, to revive Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (Vizag Steel), which is wholly owned by it.

Hoax Bomb Threats Cause Airlines Loss Of Rs 500 Crore

The recent wave of hoax bomb threats has severely disrupted flight schedules for major Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, resulting in substantial financial losses.

Urban Cities In India Strain Under Weak Demand And Rising Food Inflation: Nestle CEO

Mega cities face challenges with weak sales in milk, nutrition, chocolate, and confectionery, while brands like Munch struggle against rising regional competition, said Nestle India CEO Suresh Narayanan.

Mazagon Dock Announces 2-For-1 Stock Split

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announced a stock split and approved an interim dividend of Rs 23.19 per share.

Allianz Looks To Exit Insurance Ventures With Bajaj Finserv

Allianz SE plans to exit its insurance joint ventures with Bajaj Finserv, as per an exchange filing.

Agri Gold Loans May Be Under RBI's Scanner

The RBI may tighten oversight on agricultural gold loans, which totaled Rs 6.5 lakh crore in March 2024, a 27% increase year-on-year.

