Checkered Flag: Today's Headlines At A Glance

Photo Credit: Envato
Here are the top stories, including the government's plan to restructure RINL and more.
Investors lost nearly Rs 10 lakh crore on Tuesday as benchmark indices hit a two-month low, driven by foreign investor selloff.
Photo Credit: Envato
The government is exploring options, including a potential stake sale, to revive Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (Vizag Steel), which is wholly owned by it.
Photo Credit: Envato
The recent wave of hoax bomb threats has severely disrupted flight schedules for major Indian airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, resulting in substantial financial losses.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Mega cities face challenges with weak sales in milk, nutrition, chocolate, and confectionery, while brands like Munch struggle against rising regional competition, said Nestle India CEO Suresh Narayanan.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announced a stock split and approved an interim dividend of Rs 23.19 per share.
Photo Credit: Envato
Allianz SE plans to exit its insurance joint ventures with Bajaj Finserv, as per an exchange filing.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The RBI may tighten oversight on agricultural gold loans, which totaled Rs 6.5 lakh crore in March 2024, a 27% increase year-on-year.
Photo Credit: Envato