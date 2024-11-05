Chequered Flag Nov 5: Headlines At A Glance

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Today's top stories, including Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q2 results, and more.
Reliance Industries and Infosys were the biggest contributors to the Nifty 50's nearly 9% drop from its September high.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.91% or 217.95 points higher at 24,213.30 and the BSE Sensex ended 0.88% or 694.39 points higher at 79,476.63.
Passenger vehicle retail sales saw a 34% year-on-year increase in October, reaching 4.74 lakh units—the first rise in three months.
The US presidential election 2024 has put in play the 'Trump trade' as the Street widely expects the former president to come back to the White House.
The All-India Consumer Products Distributors Federation has raised concerns over FMCG companies offloading near-expiry and slow-moving stock via quick commerce and e-commerce platforms.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s profit fell in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.
NMDC Ltd.'s board will meet on Nov. 11 to consider the proposal of issuing bonus shares to its shareholders.
