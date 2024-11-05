Photo Credit: Unsplash

Chequered Flag Nov 5: Headlines At A Glance

Today's top stories, including Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q2 results, and more.

Updated On 09:19 PM IST, 05 Nov 2024

Who Pulled The Nifty 50 Down?

Reliance Industries and Infosys were the biggest contributors to the Nifty 50's nearly 9% drop from its September high.

Photo Credit: NSE

Indices Close In Green 

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.91% or 217.95 points higher at 24,213.30 and the BSE Sensex ended 0.88% or 694.39 points higher at 79,476.63.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Festive Surge In Car Sales Masks Ongoing Challenges For Automakers

Passenger vehicle retail sales saw a 34% year-on-year increase in October, reaching 4.74 lakh units—the first rise in three months.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Indian Stocks And Sectors At Risk In Trump Vs Harris Trade

The US presidential election 2024 has put in play the 'Trump trade' as the Street widely expects the former president to come back to the White House.

Photo Credit: Envato

FMCG Body Urges Govt Action On Misuse Of Quick Commerce For Near-Expiry Products

The All-India Consumer Products Distributors Federation has raised concerns over FMCG companies offloading near-expiry and slow-moving stock via quick commerce and e-commerce platforms.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q2 Performance

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s profit fell in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

Photo Credit: Dr Reddy's Laboratories/X

NMDC Board To Consider Bonus Issue

NMDC Ltd.'s board will meet on Nov. 11 to consider the proposal of issuing bonus shares to its shareholders.

Photo Credit: NMDC website

