Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

The Nifty 50 and Sensex pare some losses from day's low. The indices are trading 0.43% and 0.36% down, respectively around noon.
Tata Motors is the top Nifty 50 laggard, falling 6% so far today to it's lowest level in 10 months. It is 4.05% down around noon.
Bajaj Auto is the second top loser in the Nifty 50 index. Its share price fell to over two–month low earlier in the day. It is trading 3.10% down around noon.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is the third top loser, and it is down 2.99%.
ICICI Bank is the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index with 1.86% gain.
SBI Life Insurance Co. is the second top gainer in the Nifty 50 index. It is trading 1.71% higher around noon.
Bharat Electronics Ltd. is the third top gainer with 1.54% gain around noon in the Nifty 50 index.
