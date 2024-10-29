Photo Credit: Freepik

Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

The Nifty 50 and Sensex pare some losses from day's low. The indices are trading 0.43% and 0.36% down, respectively around noon. 

Updated On 12:47 PM IST, 29 Oct 2024

Tata Motors ⬇️

Tata Motors is the top Nifty 50 laggard, falling 6% so far today to it's lowest level in 10 months. It is 4.05% down around noon.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit

Bajaj Auto ⬇️

Bajaj Auto is the second top loser in the Nifty 50 index. Its share price fell to over two–month low earlier in the day. It is trading 3.10% down around noon.

Photo Credit:  Bajaj Auto/Facebook

 Auto stocks today

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories ⬇️

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is the third top loser, and it is down 2.99%.

Photo Credit: Representative/Envato

ICICI Bank⬆️

ICICI Bank is the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index with 1.86% gain.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit

SBI Life Insurance Co. ⬆️

SBI Life Insurance Co. is the second top gainer in the Nifty 50 index. It is trading 1.71% higher around noon.

Photo Credit: Envato

Bharat Electronics ⬆️

Bharat Electronics Ltd. is the third top gainer with 1.54% gain around noon in the Nifty 50 index.

Photo Credit: Pexels

 Latest Market Updates

More Stories

Chequered Flag: Today's Headlines At A Glance

Systematix's Top Stocks To Buy This Diwali

Nirmal Bang's Top Diwali 2024 Investment Picks
Go To Homepage