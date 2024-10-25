Photo Credit: Representative/Envato

Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading near day's low, 1.08% and 0.83% down, respectively.

Updated On 12:16 PM IST, 25 Oct 2024

IndusInd Bank ⬇️

IndusInd Bank share price is down 18.24% around noon after witnessing the worst intraday fall in over four years.

Trent ⬇️

Trent is down 5.21% and the second top loser in the Nifty 50 index.

Mahindra & Mahindra ⬇️

Mahindra & Mahindra is the third top loser in the Nifty 50 index. Its share price is down 4.98%.

ITC ⬆️

ITC share price rises 3.63% to become the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index.

Axis Bank ⬆️

Axis Bank is the second top gainer among Nifty 50 stocks. It is trading 1.17% higher.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ⬆️

