Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading near day's low, 1.08% and 0.83% down, respectively.
IndusInd Bank share price is down 18.24% around noon after witnessing the worst intraday fall in over four years.
Trent is down 5.21% and the second top loser in the Nifty 50 index.
Mahindra & Mahindra is the third top loser in the Nifty 50 index. Its share price is down 4.98%.
ITC share price rises 3.63% to become the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index.
Axis Bank is the second top gainer among Nifty 50 stocks. It is trading 1.17% higher.
