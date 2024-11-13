Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Photo Credit: Canva stock
Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading 0.71% and 0.58% down, respectively around noon, after paring some losses from the days low.
NTPC Ltd. is the top gainer in the Nifty 50 with 1.92% gain.
The Westside operator is the second top gainer in the Nifty 50. It is trading 1.40% higher around noon.
Tata Motors is the third top gainer with 0.99% gain around noon in the Nifty 50.
Eicher Motors is the top Nifty 50 laggard, falling 3.87% so far to Rs 4,555.05 apiece.
Hindalco Industries is the second top loser in the Nifty 50. It fell 3.84%.
Hero Motocorp is the third top loser, and it is down 3.37%.