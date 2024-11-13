Photo Credit: Canva stock

Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Laggards And Gainers

Nifty 50 and Sensex are trading 0.71% and 0.58% down, respectively around noon, after paring some losses from the days low. 

Updated On 02:10 PM IST, 13 Nov 2024

NTPC ⬆️

NTPC Ltd. is the top gainer in the Nifty 50 with 1.92% gain.

Trent ⬆️

The Westside operator is the second top gainer in the Nifty 50. It is trading 1.40% higher around noon.

Tata Motors ⬆️

Tata Motors is the third top gainer with 0.99% gain around noon in the Nifty 50.

Eicher Motors ⬇️

Eicher Motors is the top Nifty 50 laggard, falling 3.87% so far to Rs 4,555.05 apiece.

Hindalco Industries ⬇️

Hindalco Industries is the second top loser in the Nifty 50. It fell 3.84%.

Hero Motocorp ⬇️

Hero Motocorp is the third top loser, and it is down 3.37%.

 Latest Market Updates

More Stories

Chequered Flag Nov. 12: Headlines At A Glance

Stock Market Nov. 12 Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers

Top 10 Restaurants In India: Avartana, Bomras Make The Cut
Go To Homepage