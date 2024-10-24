Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Gainers And Laggards

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Nifty 50 and Sensex were off their lows and traded little changed.
UltraTech Cement has gained the most among Nifty 50 stocks today after falling for three sessions on a trot. It traded over 2% up.
Grasim Industries has also made it to Nifty 50 top gainers Thursday after three sessions of fall and traded more than 2% higher.
HDFC Bank has continued its advance for second session and is among top Nifty 50 gainers. The stock was also the top contributor to Nifty.
HUL fell the most among Nifty 50 stocks as analysts raised concerns after its Q2 results.
SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd. was among top Nifty 50 losers as it hit its lowest level since July 24—Rs 1,623.
Hindalco Industries fell more than 4% to hit Rs 666.75, its lowest level since Sept. 12.
