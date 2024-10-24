Photo Credit: Unsplash

Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Gainers And Laggards

Nifty 50 and Sensex were off their lows and traded little changed.

Updated On 12:42 PM IST, 24 Oct 2024

UltraTech Cement ⬆️

UltraTech Cement has gained the most among Nifty 50 stocks today after falling for three sessions on a trot. It traded over 2% up.

Photo Credit: Company

Grasim Industries ⬆️

Grasim Industries has also made it to Nifty 50 top gainers Thursday after three sessions of fall and traded more than 2% higher.

Photo Credit: Envato

HDFC Bank⬆️

HDFC Bank has continued its advance for second session and is among top Nifty 50 gainers. The stock was also the top contributor to Nifty.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit

Hindustan Unilever ⬇️

HUL fell the most among Nifty 50 stocks as analysts raised concerns after its Q2 results.

Photo Credit: Sesa Sen/NDTV Profit

 Read more here

SBI Life Insurance Co. ⬇️

SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd. was among top Nifty 50 losers as it hit its lowest level since July 24—Rs 1,623.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Hindalco Industries ⬇️

Hindalco Industries fell more than 4% to hit Rs 666.75, its lowest level since Sept. 12.

Photo Credit: Envato

 Latest market updates👆

More Stories

Chequered Flag: Today's Headlines At A Glance

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 23

Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Gainers And Laggards

Go To Homepage