Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Gainers And Laggards

Nifty 50 and Sensex snap their two-day decline by mid-day on Oct. 23, trading 0.39% and 0.40% higher, respectively.
Bajaj Finance is the top performing stock with 5.90% gain.
Bajaj Auto share price was the second top gainer in the Nifty 50 index with 2.42% gain.
Tech Mahindra is the third top gainer and was 2.41% higher.
ICICI Bank is trading with the most losses during midday. It was 1.65% down.
NTPC is the second top laggard with 1.47% loss.
Eicher Motors is the third top loser with 1.29% loss during midday
