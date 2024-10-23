Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Buzzing Stocks At Noon: Top Gainers And Laggards

Nifty 50 and Sensex snap their two-day decline by mid-day on Oct. 23, trading 0.39% and 0.40% higher, respectively.

Updated On 12:13 PM IST, 23 Oct 2024

Bajaj Finance ⬆️

Bajaj Finance is the top performing stock with 5.90% gain.

Bajaj Auto ⬆️

Bajaj Auto share price was the second top gainer in the Nifty 50 index with 2.42% gain.

Tech Mahindra ⬆️

Tech Mahindra is the third top gainer and was 2.41% higher.

ICICI Bank ⬇️

ICICI Bank is trading with the most losses during midday. It was 1.65% down.

NTPC ⬇️

NTPC is the second top laggard with 1.47% loss.

Eicher Motors ⬇️

Eicher Motors is the third top loser with 1.29% loss during midday

